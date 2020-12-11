18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
2.
Kylie Jenner cuddled up with her daughter Stormi for some quick mirror pics.
5.
Bad Bunny showed fans that music has always been life.
8.
The Weeknd made sure fans knew his Christmas tree wasn’t the only thing shining this holiday season.
12.
Nathan Kress revealed the iCarly crew is getting back together for a revival series.
13.
Reese Witherspoon convinced her daughter Ava to wear matching Christmas sweaters so that it could be even harder to tell them apart.
14.
Hannah Bronfman and her husband Brendan Fallis welcomed their first child.
16.
Shakira’s new music video for “Girl Like Me” inspired a dance trend on social media.
@shakira / instagram.com
17.
Troian Bellisario and her husband Patrick J. Adams celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!