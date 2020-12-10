XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $0.57911 by 03:52 (08:52 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, up 10.41% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 28.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $26.36570B, or 4.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.56492 to $0.58669 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.8%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.10441B or 9.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5041 to $0.6339 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 82.40% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,433.2 on the .com Index, up 2.56% on the day.

was trading at $565.60 on the .com Index, a gain of 4.36%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $342.20950B or 62.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $64.41739B or 11.77% of the total cryptocurrency market value.