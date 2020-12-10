Home Technology Xiaomi’s ‘power-packed’ Redmi 9 Power to debut in India on December 17

Xiaomi's 'power-packed' Redmi 9 Power to debut in India on December 17

Earlier this month, a report from XDA Developers claimed that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in India as the Mi 10i. The same report also claimed that the Redmi Note 9 4G would make its way to India as the Redmi 9 Power. Xiaomi India has now confirmed it will be taking the wraps off the Redmi 9 Power at a virtual event on December 17.

Since the Redmi 9 Power will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, it is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset. In the camera department, however, the Redmi 9 Power could be slightly different from the Redmi Note 9 4G. Official teasers released by Redmi India suggest the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back, as opposed to the triple-camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 4G.

The Redmi 9 Power will rival some of the best cheap Android phones currently on sale in the country, including Realme Narzo 20, Moto G9 Power, and Samsung’s Galaxy M11.

