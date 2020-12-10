Why SushiSwap (SUSHI) rallied 75% in 1 week By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
The Yearn.finance effect: Why SushiSwap (SUSHI) rallied 75% in 1 week

The price of SUSHI, the native token of SushiSwap decentralized exchange, has rallied 38% in the past 10 days.

At its monthly peak, the governance token had achieved a 75% price increase but the recent 10% pullback in price has weighted on SUSHI’s price action. One of the primary factors underpinning SUSHI’s bullish price action was a strong relief rally in the decentralized finance sector following an extended correction that dominated the month of October.

SUSHI 1-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com