Why SushiSwap (SUSHI) rallied 75% in 1 week By Cointelegraph

The Yearn.finance effect: Why SushiSwap (SUSHI) rallied 75% in 1 week
The price of SUSHI, the native token of SushiSwap decentralized exchange, has rallied 38% in the past 10 days.
At its monthly peak, the governance token had achieved a 75% price increase but the recent 10% pullback in price has weighted on SUSHI’s price action. One of the primary factors underpinning SUSHI’s bullish price action was a strong relief rally in the decentralized finance sector following an extended correction that dominated the month of October.
