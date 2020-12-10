Why Canada’s largest public philanthropic foundation is on a spending spree

Article content continued

I think my father would be proud of us Naomi Azrieli

“I think my father would be proud of us,” Azrieli says. “When he started the foundation, the goal was generosity and compassion, and that overrides everything.”

Now it is November, and Azrieli is still pacing, even though the worst-case scenario she painted to the board hasn’t come to pass, and she doesn’t believe it will, not with a vaccine on the horizon and government stimulus keeping people afloat in the interim. What concerns her most now is the health of other charities. The black tie affairs, big ticket galas, cocktail parties and silent auctions, where the rich mingle with the rich and write big cheques that charities rely on to raise funds, aren’t going to happen this holiday season. Trying to mimic them on Zoom isn’t going to cut it either.

Azrieli, a homebody and a hobbyist cook, would rather prepare Provencal chicken (with olives) in the slow cooker for dinner at home with the family than head out in formal attire. Her octogenarian mother, Stephanie, is the same. The family name, had she her druthers, would never be attached to any of its gifts.

But there is a point to those fancy parties, Azrieli says, using as an example the $10.4 million in seed money the foundation donated to Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in 2018 to support adults with neurodevelopmental disabilities and mental illnesses. They deeply believed in the cause, but they also believed the publicity around the gift itself, and putting on a good show and giving a speech, was the homebody philanthropist’s version of a polite arm twist. A means of encouraging others with deep pockets — wink, wink, nudge, nudge, twist, twist — to get with the program and donate, too.

“CAMH was one of our biggest grants at the time,” Azrieli says. “We were going to put our name on it. We were going to have an event, because the message is: you should, too, because this is a good cause to get behind.”

As people hunker down for the onset of a pandemic winter, there will be no shortage of good causes to support, even though those gala dinners aren’t happening. COVID-19 isn’t over, but it is the season to give, and the country’s largest public foundation isn’t about to slow down.

“If not now, when?” Azrieli says.

Wink, wink, nudge, nudge, twist, twist.FPM