Who plays on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 14

Cam Newton’s Patriots and Jared Goff’s Rams are both firmly in the NFL playoff hunt as they face off to start Week 14 on ” Thursday Night Football.”

New England (6-6) travels west to take on Los Angeles (8-4) in a matchup of two teams that still have everything to play for. L.A. controls its destiny while currently sitting atop the NFC West, while New England will need to string wins together down the stretch to reach the postseason in its first season post-Tom Brady.

This will be the first Patriots-Rams meeting since Super Bowl 53, a 13-3 win for Brady and the Pats. It’s obviously a very different New England team without the G.O.A.T. playing quarterback, but Newton just ran for two touchdowns in Week 13 to find himself in a bit better form before this prime-time meeting.

Below is more about the Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” matchup and how to watch it.

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight?

Matchup : New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams Location : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Thursday Night Football continues to be simulcast on Fox and the NFL Network after NFL Network had exclusive TV rights to the games prior to Week 5. No matter which channel you choose, you’ll be listening to Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color).

The last time these teams met, in Super Bowl 53, it was the Tony Romo CBS crew on the call, but it’ll be the more veteran of the former Cowboys QBs turned announcers in Aikman providing his insight on Newton and Goff in this one.

The quarterbacks here provide a contrast in styles, with Newton scoring 16 total touchdowns this season split up 11 on the ground and five through the air. Goff only has rushing touchdowns in his entire career.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday, Dec. 10

: Thursday, Dec. 10 Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, though the TV viewing options (more on those below) have expanded beginning with Week 5.

This game will be a 5:20 p.m. local time kickoff in California, while Patriots fans watching from the northeastern United States will see the game at that standard 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is “Thursday Night Football on tonight?

Beginning in Week 5, all “Thursday Night Football” games will broadcast live on cable network Fox in addition to NFL Network. That simulcast setup will be in place through Week 16.

Week 5 is also the beginning of Thursday night broadcasts on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon will likely use this platform as a runway to setup a big bid in the next set of TV rights negotiations.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live streams for Thursday night game

With the addition of Fox and Amazon Prime to this week’s broadcast, the streaming options have expanded. Fox Sports Go is now a possibility for cable subscribers, in addition to Amazon Prime and the rest of your possible streaming services outlined here.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 14 schedule

Some of the games of the week are taking place in prime time in Week 14. That starts with Patriots-Rams, but it gets even better when the Bills take on the Steelers on Sunday night. The week finishes off with an AFC North matchup between the Browns and Ravens on Monday Night Football.

There’s plenty of good quarterback play to keep you amused Sunday afternoon, too, since we’re past the bye-week portion of proceedings. Patrick Mahomes gets a sneaky good matchup with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

