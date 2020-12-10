What channel is Patriots vs. Rams on today? Schedule, time for ‘Thursday Night Football’ in Week 14

The Patriots and Cam Newton take on Jared Goff and the Rams on “Thursday Night Football” for the first meeting between these teams since Super Bowl 53.

New England (6-6) was victorious that day, of course, behind the leadership of Tom Brady, who’s nowhere near this matchup in 2020. Los Angeles (8-4) is leading the NFC West by virtue of tiebreaker, meaning L.A. controls its own destiny down the stretch while the Pats try to use a 45-0 win in Week 13 as a springboard to a late playoff push.

This game could come down to how the Patriots handle Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. If they both have big receiving days (which has been happening a lot lately, as Goff has thrown for 300-plus yards in four of his last five contests), the Rams will be tough to beat.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday night’s game in California, plus a look at the complete Week 14 NFL schedule.

What channel is Patriots vs. Rams on today?

After NFL Network was the exclusive TV home of “Thursday Night Football” through four weeks, you’re now able to find TNF games on both NFL Network and on Fox, a simulcast that began in Week 5.

You can also now watch “Thursday Night Football” streaming on Amazon Prime, as well, which comes at no additional charge to Prime members.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019). As a network channel, Fox is even more readily accessible across the U.S.

What time is the Patriots vs. Rams game?

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of the broadcast to Fox in Week 5.

Traveling west obviously didn’t bother New England in Week 13 when it led to a 45-0 blowout of the Chargers, so we’ll see if that remains the case for a second-straight game far from home.

It’ll be a 5:20 p.m. local kickoff time at SoFi Stadium, while those watching in New England and around the northeast will tune in at the usual 8:20 p.m. ET.

NFL live stream for Patriots vs. Rams

With “Thursday Night Football” now being televised by Fox and streamed by Amazon Prime Video, viewers have increased streaming options throughout the remainder of the NFL season. Starting in Week 5, games are available for streaming on Fox Sports Go, as well as a number of already usable streaming choices listed below.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 14 schedule

If you like it when prime-time games matter, this is the week for you. First it’s Patriots-Rams, and then Steelers and Bills play on Sunday night in a matchup that could show the AFC who the true top contender against the Chiefs is. The AFC North will be sorted out even more on Monday night when the Browns take on the Ravens.

If you’re looking for a sneaky-fun matchup on Sunday afternoon, check out Chiefs at Dolphins. Patrick Mahomes will be facing a formidable Miami defense, while Tua Tagovailoa will have a big task to try and keep up with Mahomes.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Game Time (ET) TV channel Patriots at Rams 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Vikings at Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Titans at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Bengals 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Texans at Bears 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Chargers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Lions 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 14