What Australia was tweeting about in 2020

There’s no prize for guessing the topic of the year, hashtag #COVID19 took out the number one spot for what most Aussies were tweeting about.

Usually the front runner, #auspol was knocked off pole position for the first in years.

Other hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #climatechange, #ausopen, #bushfires, #AFL, #BTS, #mentalhealth and #gaming also topped the Aussie list.

The news was retweeted 2.1 million times and seven and a half million users hit the like button around the world.

Aussie’s love their reality TV, MasterChef was most tweeted about show with the hashtag #masterchefau.

Sharing gaming content across gaming platforms saw a rise, with the hashtags #ps4share and #xboxshare rallying gaming communities.