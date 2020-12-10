WATCH | Bottles of expensive booze stolen in Gauteng mall robbery

A group of about six suspects robbed the Spar Tops at Rynfield Terrace Mall in Benoni, east of Gauteng, recently.

In a statement, Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad said the suspects entered the liquor store after they assaulted and tied up the mall security guards. The perpetrators used a crowbar to break into the store, and kicked open the door.

The store was looted on 4 December.

“Suspects took liquor from all the shelves in front, loading in bottles of whiskey and wine. They fled the scene in a Polo sedan and H1 Hyundai. The total amount of liquor taken is unknown at this stage,” Van Staad said.

No arrests have been made. A case of business robbery was opened.

The owner of the store, Adrian van der Merwe, told the thieves targeted high-value alcohol.

“As it’s an ongoing investigation, I cannot disclose the worth of stolen stock,” he said, adding they were fortunate enough to continue operating on the day of the incident.