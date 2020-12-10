Uber says it is rolling out Uber Connect, its same-day, no-contact local package delivery service introduced in April, to 2,400+ new cities and towns in the US (Sasha Lekach/Mashable)

Sasha Lekach / Mashable:
Uber says it is rolling out Uber Connect, its same-day, no-contact local package delivery service introduced in April, to 2,400+ new cities and towns in the US — Back in April, Uber was scrambling to provide something for its users who were no longer ordering ride-shares because, well, many of us were stuck at home.
