U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.18% By .com

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.18%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.18%, while the index declined 0.11%, and the index added 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 2.80% or 2.53 points to trade at 92.97 at the close. Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) added 1.53% or 2.06 points to end at 136.97 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.12% or 1.36 points to 123.14 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.60% or 0.98 points to trade at 60.48 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 1.34% or 4.61 points to end at 339.81 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) was down 1.11% or 1.41 points to 125.38.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 9.95% to 21.32, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 9.59% to settle at 16.46 and Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which gained 8.34% to close at 51.17.

The worst performers were Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.38% to 265.04 in late trade, CenturyLink Inc (NYSE:) which lost 3.92% to settle at 10.04 and BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.81% to 38.34 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Immutep Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which rose 184.72% to 6.150, Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 153.68% to settle at 16.21 and Veru Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 57.07% to close at 6.11.

The worst performers were ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.53% to 1.390 in late trade, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.19% to settle at 4.65 and GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.83% to 4.2500 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1606 to 1465 and 100 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1770 rose and 1210 declined, while 76 ended unchanged.

Shares in Immutep Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 184.72% or 3.990 to 6.150. Shares in Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 153.68% or 9.82 to 16.21. Shares in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 57.07% or 2.22 to 6.11.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 0.31% to 22.34.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.06% or 1.10 to $1839.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 3.05% or 1.39 to hit $46.91 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 3.11% or 1.52 to trade at $50.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.50% to 1.2142, while USD/JPY fell 0.02% to 104.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 90.763.