U.K.-Canada trade deal may not get passed in time to prevent tariffs under WTO rules

Article content continued

Canada’s Trade Minister Mary Ng introduced the bill in the Canadian legislature on Wednesday. However, the Canadian parliament’s last scheduled sitting day is Friday, according to its schedule, leaving just two days for parliamentarians to debate and pass the proposed deal.

Even if lawmakers in Canada’s House of Commons manage to approve the deal by Friday, it then needs to be approved by the Senate before it can become law. The Senate’s last sitting day is scheduled for December 18, according to their calendar.

If the bill gets blocked, businesses will have to pay tariffs for at least a few weeks, with lawmakers set to return on January 25.

The Canadian government did not immediately respond to requests to comment. The U.K.’s Department for International Trade declined to comment.

Bloomberg.com