Twitter users can now share tweets to Snapchat By

© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo
() – Twitter Inc (NYSE:) launched a new feature on its mobile app on Thursday that would allow users to share tweets directly to Snap Inc (NYSE:)’s photo messaging app Snapchat, in a bid for cross-media engagement to get more users.
Users on the iOS platform can now post tweets on stories, or send them as individual messages on Snapchat by tapping on the share icon, Twitter said. It plans to roll out the feature soon for Android users.
Twitter added it would start testing a similar feature for stories on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:)’s Instagram for a small group of iOS users.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.