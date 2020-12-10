Twitter Mocks ‘Crybaby’ Trump

Twitter is not making defeat any easier for President Donald Trump, and on Wednesday #crybabytrump trended online amid claims from the president that the election was rigged — again.

“RIGGED ELECTION” Trump has been tweeting. “There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit. Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits!”

Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Now, more and more people are becoming frustrated with Trump’s immaturity.

“Gerald Ford lost an election. Accepted it. Jimmy Carter lost an election. Accepted it. George HW Bush lost an election. Accepted it. John McCain lost an election. Accepted it. Al Gore lost an election. Accepted it. Donald Trump lost an election. #CrybabyTrump,” somebody wrote on Twitter.

Trump has said that if the Electoral College officially votes in Biden’s favor this month, he will concede and he will most likely run for president in 2024 — if he’s not