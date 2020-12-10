TUI slumps to a three billion euros loss during the pandemic By

© .
LONDON () – TUI Group, the world’s biggest holiday company, posted a loss of 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in the 12 months ended on Sept. 30, as the pandemic stopped travel and forced it to seek three bailouts from the German government.
The 3 billion euro loss reported on Thursday compared to 894 million euros of underlying core earnings (EBIT) made in the previous year, on revenues that were 58% lower at 7.9 billion euros.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.