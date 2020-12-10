Toyoda Gosei Starts Operation of High Pressure Hydrogen Tanks for FCVs at Inabe Plant in Japan

KIYOSU, Japan — Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has conducted a line-off ceremony at the Inabe Plant in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, Japan for the production of high pressure hydrogen tanks, a crucial component of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). Mie Governor Eikei Suzuki, Inabe Mayor Yasushi Hioki, Toyota Motor Corporation Motomachi Plant Manager Masamichi Okada and others were invited to the ceremony and Toyoda Gosei executives and employees attended.

The Inabe Plant started producing high pressure hydrogen tanks in November for the new MIRAI, which was launched by Toyota Motor Corporation in December 2020. Production capacity at the plant will continue to be built up gradually to meet growth in demand with the expected increase in number of FCV models.

Outline of Inabe Plant

Name

:

Toyoda Gosei Inabe Plant

Location

:

6-1 Fujigaoka, Fujiwaracho, Inabe, Mie Pref., Japan

Products

:

High pressure hydrogen tanks and other products

Area

:

Land approx. 130,000m2, Buildings approx. 21,000m2

Employees

:

Approx. 100

Environmental

equipment

:

Solar energy panels

1,600kW

(scheduled to be installed on March 2021)

Wind power generation

5kW × 2

Hydrogen fuel cell power generation

3.5kW

Geothermal heating and cooling system

LED lighting (entire plant)

