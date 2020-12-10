Tinley’s Appoints Emergent Beverage Partners to Market Beckett’s™ “Low No Alcohol” Products in Texas and Louisiana

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an agreement with Emergent Beverage Partners (“Emergent”) to market the Beckett’s line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails in Texas and Louisiana.

Emergent is one of the leading beverage sales and marketing agencies in Texas and Louisiana. Emergent’s team has 45+ years of experience at the world’s leading beverage companies and collectively cover over 8,000 stores. Emergent is making the fast-growing “Low No Alcohol” category a focus of the agency’s overall strategic growth, with Beckett’s as an anchor brand. The firm places products with leading national and local distributors, and works collaboratively with these distributors’ sales forces to drive sales into major grocery, drug, liquor, club, health and other retail channels, as well as leading on-premise (food service and restaurant) groups.

Under the agreement, Tinley’s has appointed Emergent as its sole sales and marketing agent for Texas and Louisiana, with the prospect of expansion into additional markets. Texas, the second most populous US state, does not permit spirits sales in the Supermarket or Club channels. Therefore these businesses are primed and ready to offer high quality, adult-style, non-alcoholic alternatives to their customers.

“Texas is one of the most important liquor and general beverage markets in the USA. It was my most important market as General Manager of Coca-Cola Enterprises’ Southwest Region, and in particular my preferred market for launching new beverages. I’m confident the Low No Beverage Category will have particular appeal to Texas consumers,” said Richard Gillis, President of Tinley, Western USA.

According to Forbes, a recent International Wines and Spirits Record report points out that “in the U.S., 52% of adults who drink alcohol are either trying now or have tried before to reduce their alcohol intake.” The report also indicates, “at present, the low- and no-alcohol sector is poorly served, with few clear category leaders”. The report concludes its result indicates great potential for converting drinkers.

“Our vision is to provide consumers with more opportunities to choose adult beverages that fit with a mindful lifestyle, and which enhance their experience in the moment. Beckett’s produces an exceptional line of such beverages, and their products are a key addition to our portfolio of top low and no-alcohol producers from around the world. Together, we hope to play a major role increasing consumer choice and, ultimately, product trial, thereby supporting expansion of the category as a whole,” said Tom Cortez, CEO & Founder of Emergent Beverage Partners.

AboutBeckett’s Tonics Californiaand The Tinley Beverage Company

Beckett’s Tonics California, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company, manufactures and sells the Beckett’s Tonics™ and Beckett’s ’27™ line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. Beckett’s™-non-alcoholic spirits and tonics are available in Costco, Ralphs, BevMo! and other fine retailers, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart.com and at www.drinkbecketts.com. The cannabis-infused versions of the Company’s products are available under the Tinley’s™ Tonics and Tinley’s™ ’27 brands in licensed dispensaries and delivery services throughout California. Tinley’s cannabis-infused beverages are carefully crafted and bottled at its state-of-the art 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing and co-packing facility in Long Beach, California. The Company is working to launch the full line of its infused and non-infused beverages in Canada.

About Emergent Beverage Partners

Emergent Beverage Partners is a sales & marketing company that partners with emerging beverage brands to deliver experience-driven sales growth and industry expertise. A privately owned company, Emergent is based in The Woodlands, Texas. www.emergentbeverage.com

