Tim Cook to deliver speech at the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit this weekend

Apple has announced that CEO Tim Cook will speak at the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit this weekend. Cook will deliver the address on Saturday, December 12, alongside a lineup of other speakers and guests.

The Climate Ambition Summit is being co-hosted by the United Nations, the United Kingdom, and France. During the summit, “countries will set out new and ambitious commitments under the three pillars of the Paris Agreement: mitigation, adaptation, and finance commitments.” The United States is notably not a member of the Paris Agreement.

From the Climate Ambition Summit website:

The impacts of climate change are felt across all of society. The Summit will provide a meaningful platform for civil society, young people and Indigenous Peoples representatives, many of whom disproportionately experience the impacts of climate change. Climate change must also be tackled by entire systems and we therefore also want to provide a platform for businesses, cities and other non-state actors who are rallying together and collaborating to support governments and accelerate the systemic change required to reduce emissions and build resilience.

Apple has put climate change at the forefront of its focus, committing to being 100% carbon neutral across its entire supply-chain by 2030. The details of Cook’s speech at the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit are not yet known, but we expect a focus on Apple’s efforts as well as a broader look at the need for the United States to reengage with the rest of the world.

You can learn more on the Climate Ambition Summit on the United Nations website right here.

