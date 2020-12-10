Theta network enhancements usher in smart contract capabilities By Cointelegraph

Theta network enhancements usher in smart contract capabilities
Theta, a blockchain that facilitates decentralized video streaming, recently updated its mainnet, adding a number of benefits.
Theta’s mainnet now hosts smart contract capabilities, as of a block height of 8,411,427, Theta Labs said in a blog post on Thursday. (At time of publication, Theta’s blockchain shows a height of 8,411,845, so the updates should be already live.)
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.