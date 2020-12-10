The ‘NFL Coach of the Year winners’ quiz

At the end of the 2018 NFL season, Marvin Lewis was fired by the Bengals after 16 seasons in Cincinnati. For the last two years, Lewis has been roaming the Arizona State sidelines, first in an advisory role and then as co-defensive coordinator. His next move may be a return to the pros. Recent reports from several notable NFL insiders suggest his services will soon be in demand once again. While he didn’t bring a championship to Cincy, Lewis did bring respect, credibility and a fair amount of success to a woebegone franchise. NFL GMs looking for someone to turn around their team could do a lot worse than hiring an experienced veteran coach like Lewis.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Lewis did a remarkable job with the Bengals, even winning the AP Coach of the Year Award back in 2009. With that in mind, how many of the last coaches from each NFL franchise to win the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!