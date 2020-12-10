The car as your cellphone: How BlackBerry’s deal with Amazon could transform your ‘in-vehicle experiences’

Article content continued

Grant Courville, vice-president, products and strategy at BlackBerry QNX, said it would be up to automakers how they develop better and personalized in-car experiences for drivers and passengers.

“Preventative maintenance, intelligent diagnostics, targeted consumer experiences, vehicle performance and safety are a few of the areas that are of major interest to our customers. It’s these areas that we’re having the most discussions around and that have evoked the most excitement among automakers and the automotive ecosystem at large,” Courville said.

Analysts say it’s a new frontier in the auto industry and could be a game changer for the Waterloo-based maker that now mostly develops software.

“I’m looking at my browser right now and it knows what I searched for on Amazon for Christmas the other day,” Joe McCabe, CEO of AutoForecast Solutions LLC, said by phone this month from a Philadelphia suburb. “The same thing is going to be in your car. The car is going to be your mobile cellphone.”

The ‘in-vehicle experiences’ may develop over the next few decades, but companies are positioning themselves early in the space.

“It’s truly the next frontier of how you can target a consumer based on their buying preferences, their driving preferences, their life preferences,” McCabe said.

At stake is billions of dollars a year in computing technology, vehicle upgrades, app developments and advertising as car makers push the development of sensor-laden, and eventually autonomous, vehicles spewing tons of data while AWS and its rivals Microsoft Corp.’s Azure, Alibaba Group.’s Cloud unit and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud compete to manipulate those bytes.