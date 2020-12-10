Texas-Kansas football game canceled due to COVID-19

Saturday’s football game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantines impacting Texas. The matchup won’t be rescheduled and will be ruled a no contest.

Additionally, Texas is stopping all team activities in an attempt to control the coronavirus spread ahead of its bowl game.

“We are pausing all football team activities and shutting down football training facilities to get a COVID-19 spread among our Football program under control,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in the prepared statement. “We currently have student-athletes and 13 staff members who have tested positive this week, all of whom are in self-isolation. An additional 14 student-athletes and 15 staff members have been identified in contact tracing, and per COVID-19 protocols, are in quarantine at this time. We will continue daily testing, monitor the situation and adhere to all of the medical team’s health and safety protocols as we move forward with an abundance of caution in this situation. We’re extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play our final regular season game at Kansas this week, but look forward to returning to action for our bowl game in the coming weeks.”

Kansas head coach Les Miles, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season, added:

“I am very disappointed our team won’t get another chance to compete this season, but unfortunately that is out of our control. Our team played very hard last week on the road, and I know they were eager to get back on the field to face a very good Texas team this weekend. With our season complete, I would be remiss not to recognize our student-athletes and staff for diligently following the medical guidelines set for them this year. I am very proud of their efforts and proud to be the head coach of this football team. Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.”

Texas defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 69-31 last Saturday to improve to 6-3 overall. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, remain a winless 0-9.