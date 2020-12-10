Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

While Josh did not participate in the show and kept his comments to press cordial, he has taken issue with the fact that he is now publicly entwined with the show and what Tayshia has said about him, including when clients Google him. “It’s been a slight mar to my reputation,” he told Reality Steve, “because honestly I don’t think there needs to be a negative connotation about our relationship in the past.”

From his side of things, the relationship was not going well before his infidelity. Josh claimed that he consistently expressed to Tayshia that he was unhappy with their marriage and suggested going to therapy. Meanwhile, he felt she was “coasting” and not willing to make a change.

“I was not happy with our relationship,” he told Reality Steve. “I wasn’t in a place where I was actually happy and what I look for in a relationship is a partner and I didn’t feel like I had a partner. I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to raise kids with her.”

Intimacy, Josh claimed, was also “seriously lacking in our relationship.”

As for his infidelity, he clarified it was a “single occurrence” that happened while she was out of town on a trip. He went out with friends, met someone and admitted it to Tayshia a few hours after she got back home.

“Eventually, because I did what I did,” Josh recalled, “she wanted to put forth an effort and she did put forth an effort.” While they went to therapy, he realized after a few months his heart was not in it and ultimately, they split after two years of marriage and more than seven years as a couple.