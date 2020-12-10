Taylor Swift’s “willow” Outfit Sparks Fan Theory on Joe Alwyn Wedding

Taylor Swift‘s fans just really want to believe she’s married to Joe Alwyn.

Taylor shocked the music world on Thursday, Dec. 10, when she announced she’ll be dropping her second surprise album of the year, evermore, on Friday. Naturally, fans immediately dissected her new promo pics for clues about her relationship with the British actor. It’s Swifties’ love language, ok?!

The latest wedding rumors began after the 30-year-old singer shared an image from the upcoming music video for “willow,” which debuts Friday at midnight.

In the pic, Taylor is wearing a lacy, off-white Zimmerman dress and a bridal headpiece by designer Jennifer Behr. The champagne-colored Priscilla Tiara sells for $1,225 and features hand-painted flowers and a Swarovski crystal centerpiece. Much like the style of folklore and its sister album evermore, Jennifer’s designs are “interwoven with a sense of romanticism and ethereal appeal.”

Tay’s look quickly fueled fan theories that she has tied the knot with Joe after about four years of dating.