Taylor Swift Evermore Easter Eggs And Fan Theories

“Not a lot going on at the moment.” Sure, Taylor. 👀
This morning — to the absolute delight of Swifties everywhere — Taylor Swift announced her ninth studio album, Evermore.
The announcement of her latest album caught a lot of fans off guard today, as her eighth studio album, Folklore, was just released in July of this year. Taylor Swift does not rest, y’all!
Because Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter eggs and subtle hints, let’s break down some of the ~clues~ she left us about Evermore, shall we?
1.
The biggest hint at a new album came earlier this week, when Taylor posted this tweet thanking the LA Times for their praise of Folklore with a string of tree emojis. Nine tree emojis, to be exact. Evermore will be Taylor’s ninth studio album.
2.
Now, here’s where things get a little more concrete. Back in April, Taylor hinted at Folklore with an Instagram selfie captioned, “Not a lot going on at the moment.”
Just a few weeks ago, Taylor shared another picture with the exact same caption. Initially many fans thought it was in reference to her re-recording her masters, but if you look a liiiiiittle more closely…
…you’ll notice some cheeky little framed photos of a willow tree and ivy leaves in the background. “Willow” is the title of the first track on Evermore, and “Ivy” is the tenth.
3.
This isn’t the only willow reference Taylor’s made recently, either. In a tweet last week, she compared her excitement to being featured in Rolling Stone with throwing herself “to the base of a willow tree by a reflection pool at midnight” 👀 Lyric alert, anyone? 👀
4.
In addition to Taylor hinting at specific songs, fans have also pointed out the color coordination between the two albums and their “announcement” photos, noticing that the first has an Evermore color-scheme and the most recent is in a Folklore-esque black and white. Has she been hinting at two albums this whole time??
5.
Now, let’s get back to the Easter eggs about specific songs. Taylor hinted at the title of Evermore’s fourth track, “‘Tis The Damn Season” in a recent Instagram story sharing looks from her shoot with EW. And we 👏🏼 had 👏🏼 no 👏🏼 idea. 👏🏼
6.
And finally, let’s talk about track 13. In the Long Pond Studio Sessions, Taylor discussed how the 13th track on Folklore, “epiphany”, was inspired by her grandfather. Continuing with that theme, it looks like the title of the 13th track on Evermore is named after her grandmother and musical inspiration, Marjorie.
In conclusion, 2020 belongs to Taylor Swift. Now, go text your Swiftie friends and make sure they are emotionally ready for a new album tonight, y’all!
Did we miss any big Easter eggs, or do you have an Evermore theory of your own? Share it with us in the comments below!
