Taylor Swift Evermore Easter Eggs And Fan Theories

“Not a lot going on at the moment.” Sure, Taylor. 👀

This morning — to the absolute delight of Swifties everywhere — Taylor Swift announced her ninth studio album, Evermore.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.
📷: Beth Garrabrant

Bust out your cardigans, friends!

The announcement of her latest album caught a lot of fans off guard today, as her eighth studio album, Folklore, was just released in July of this year. Taylor Swift does not rest, y’all!

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!

Leave it to Taylor Swift to celebrate her birthday early by giving US an album. We have no choice but to stan, honestly.

Because Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter eggs and subtle hints, let’s break down some of the ~clues~ she left us about Evermore, shall we?

1.

The biggest hint at a new album came earlier this week, when Taylor posted this tweet thanking the LA Times for their praise of Folklore with a string of tree emojis. Nine tree emojis, to be exact. Evermore will be Taylor’s ninth studio album.

Over here in folkloreland we feel great about it. Thanks @latimes!🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 https://t.co/YcCMv2zcaZ

I think there’s an ancient proverb somewhere saying that if Taylor Swift is tweeting, theres like an 80% chance it’s an Easter egg, right?

2.

Now, here’s where things get a little more concrete. Back in April, Taylor hinted at Folklore with an Instagram selfie captioned, “Not a lot going on at the moment.”

Just a few weeks ago, Taylor shared another picture with the exact same caption. Initially many fans thought it was in reference to her re-recording her masters, but if you look a liiiiiittle more closely…

…you’ll notice some cheeky little framed photos of a willow tree and ivy leaves in the background. “Willow” is the title of the first track on Evermore, and “Ivy” is the tenth.

3.

This isn’t the only willow reference Taylor’s made recently, either. In a tweet last week, she compared her excitement to being featured in Rolling Stone with throwing herself “to the base of a willow tree by a reflection pool at midnight” 👀 Lyric alert, anyone? 👀

*cries in cottagecore* *screams in soft lullabies* *throws self to the base of a willow tree by a reflection pool at midnight* Thanks @rollingstone 🥺🥰🙏 https://t.co/gLDp7yUUtp

*cries in cottagecore*
*screams in soft lullabies*
*throws self to the base of a willow tree by a reflection pool at midnight*
Thanks @rollingstone
🥺🥰🙏 https://t.co/gLDp7yUUtp

Who knows, perhaps “screams in soft lullabies” is a lyric from one of her new tracks, too. All I can say is I am, in fact, currently crying in cottagecore with all this news!

4.

In addition to Taylor hinting at specific songs, fans have also pointed out the color coordination between the two albums and their “announcement” photos, noticing that the first has an Evermore color-scheme and the most recent is in a Folklore-esque black and white. Has she been hinting at two albums this whole time??

OK THIS MIGHT BE A REACH BUT WHEN SHE SAID “not a lot going on at the moment” IN APRIL, THE COLOURS ARE LIKE EVERMORE BUT WHEN SHE SAID IT LAST MONTH, THE COLOURS ARE FOLKLORE? #EVERMORE

Brb, analyzing Taylor’s full social media presence to see if there are any hints at Folklore and Evermore having a third sister. 🔍

5.

Now, let’s get back to the Easter eggs about specific songs. Taylor hinted at the title of Evermore’s fourth track, “‘Tis The Damn Season” in a recent Instagram story sharing looks from her shoot with EW. And we 👏🏼 had 👏🏼 no 👏🏼 idea. 👏🏼

6.

And finally, let’s talk about track 13. In the Long Pond Studio Sessions, Taylor discussed how the 13th track on Folklore, “epiphany”, was inspired by her grandfather. Continuing with that theme, it looks like the title of the 13th track on Evermore is named after her grandmother and musical inspiration, Marjorie.

🔍 | Track #13 is "marjorie,quot; – the name of Taylor Swift's grandmother, who was an Opera singer and also inspired Taylor's passion for music.

In conclusion, 2020 belongs to Taylor Swift. Now, go text your Swiftie friends and make sure they are emotionally ready for a new album tonight, y’all!

Did we miss any big Easter eggs, or do you have an Evermore theory of your own? Share it with us in the comments below!

