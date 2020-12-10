Tarek El-Moussa Calls Out ‘Selling Sunset’ Villain Christine Quinn Over ‘Rude Comments’

Instagram

The 39-year-old HGTV star blasts his fiancee Heather Rae Young’s co-star on the Netflix series for talking bad about his relationship on TV, stating that she ‘has a big mouth.’

Tarek El Moussa is obviously not pleased with Christine Quinn‘s “rude comments” about his relationship. Reacting to the “Selling Sunset” villain’s remark about his romantic relationship with Heather Rae Young, the HGTV star publicly blasted his fiancee’s co-star on the Netflix series.

“Christine has a big mouth. She’s said some s**tty things about us,” the 39-year-old reality star said when making an appearance alongside his fiancee in the Tuesday, December 8 episode of “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast. He then added, “I’m not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

When asked what Christine had said about him and Heather, Tarek mentioned that she called them “Speidi.” He then argued, “Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk. It just makes her look stupid. So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we’re out there calling paparazzi on ourselves. I’m sorry. I’ve been on TV for 10 years.”

“I went through a public divorce, I couldn’t get away from the paparazzi,” Tarek continued. His fiancee Heather chimed in, “Of course, people are interested in our lives. He hadn’t been with another woman in four and a half years. Of course, they’re going to be interested in another reality star dating a reality star.”

Despite his irritation at Christine’s remark, the “Flip or Flop” star noted that there was no feud between them. “So anyways, just a few rude comments… She’s telling me to shut up right now. But it’s fine. There’s no bad blood,” he assured. “I just don’t deal with her bulls**t. I don’t appreciate s**tty things said about me.”

Tarek’s clapback came after Christine compared him and his fiancee to “The Hills” alum Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. “It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic,” she told Page Six in July. “I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It’s ridiculous.”

Tarek and Heather got engaged in July. He was previously married to Christina El Moussa, whom he shares two children with.