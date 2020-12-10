Switch screenshots to iPhone: how to automate sharing

Nintendo has made exporting screenshots and videos from the Switch easier with the 11.0 firmware update. Now a new Shortcuts app automation from MacStories takes that further by making it as seamless and fast as possible to share Switch screenshots to iPhone and iPad.

Up until the 11.0 firmware update for the Switch, it was somewhat of a hassle to share screenshots with the console’s Twitter integration. With the latest firmware, Nintendo has released a QR code-based process to share up to 10 screenshots at a time or one video with pretty much any device. However, you still have to save images manually, one by one.

MacStories’ Federico Viticci – a Shortcuts wizard – has created a new Shortcut and automation for iPhone and iPad called ShortSwitch that makes the process of sharing and saving Switch screenshots and videos even better and as fast as possible with iOS devices.

Here’s how Federico describes it:

The result is ShortSwitch, a shortcut that automatically recognizes media being shared by a Nintendo Switch over Wi-Fi and which gives you the option to save all items at once in Photos or Files, share them via the share sheet, or copy them to the clipboard.

Share Switch screenshots to iPhone and iPad with the Shortcuts app

How to use the Shortcut

Download the ShortSwitch Shorcuts automation here (you may need to allow untrusted Shortcuts, even though this is from a totally trustworthy source) On your Switch, open the Album app, choose what you’d like to share (you can pick up to 10 screenshots at once or 1 video at a time) Confirm the item(s) you’ve picked and you should see a QR code Scan the code with your iPhone or iPad in the default camera app or code reader in Control Center (or a third-party code scanner) Tap the pop-up to join the Switch’s Wi-Fi network You can skip scanning the second QR code, just head to the Shortcuts app and run the ShortSwitch automation (Federico notes you can also use the automation as a widget from your home screen) Choose where to save your screenshots/video

Use ShortSwitch as an automation to share Switch screenshots to iPhone and iPad

Going further, you can use the ShortSwitch Shortcut as an automation that runs any time you connect your iPhone or iPad to your Switch.

Check out exactly how to do that in the full MacStories tutorial here.

We’ve written about it before, but if you haven’t checked out MacStories’ Shortcuts Archive already, it’s really a treasure trove of useful Shortcuts/automations with 228 of them and counting.

