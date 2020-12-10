‘Succession’ Season 3: Justine Lupe Promoted to Regular as Willa

Waystar Royco is handing out a trio of promotions: HBO’s Succession has upped cast members Justine Lupe, David Rasche and Fisher Stevens to series regulars for the upcoming third season, according to our sister site .

Lupe plays Connor’s call girl-turned-playwright girlfriend Willa, while Rasche plays Waystar CFO Karl Muller; both have recurred since the HBO drama’s freshman season. Stevens plays Waystar communications exec/crisis manager Hugo Baker, who made his debut in Season 2.

Season 3 of Succession — which took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in September — has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but filming is currently underway, per .

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, The Walking Dead) will create, co-write and star in the Amazon Prime drama The Bottoms, about “the interconnected systems of family structures, friends and neighbors, law enforcement, and criminality all intersecting in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the early ’90s,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Peacock has extended The Amber Ruffin Show‘s run by 10 episodes.

* Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal) will recur during Season 2 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever as child actor Malcolm, who returns to Sherman Oaks High after starring in a Disney Channel show, per .

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Servant Season 2, premiering with its first episode on Friday, Jan. 15, followed by a new installment every Friday:

* BBC America has unveiled a trailer for The Watch, its new series inspired by the characters from Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels. The show premieres with two episodes on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?