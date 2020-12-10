‘Strong possibility’ post-Brexit trade talks with EU will fail, says U.K. PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is a “strong possibility” that talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU will end without agreement.

The U.K. and the EU have given themselves a deadline of Sunday to unlock their gridlocked trade talks.

But after a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without a breakthrough, Johnson said there is “a strong possibility — that we will have a solution that is much more like an Australian relationship with the EU than a Canadian relationship with the EU.”

Australia does not have a free trade deal with the EU, while Canada does.