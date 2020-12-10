stc Forms Strategic Partnership With Tecnotree on Enterprise Digitalization Program

Article content continued

Tecnotree’s vast experience in driving digital transformation engagements globally will underpin the program. As stc’s partner on this journey, Tecnotree brings unique capabilities to the project via its Digital BSS Suite 5 products, including Tecnotree Surge, an award-winning Digital Accelerator Platform that publishes TM Forum certified APIs. The two companies will use these tools together to help stc transition to a digital service provider of the future, enabling it to compete in the new digital telecom paradigm.

Engineer Fahad Abdulrahman Al Ali, Chief Technology Officer at stc, expressed his happiness in forming the strategic partnership, which serves as an additional step taken by the company to widen its offerings, its range of innovative digital solutions, and build the infrastructure of its 5G network.

He added, “Upgrading our digital services will provide our customers with enhanced connectivity solutions, thereby accelerating the deployment of smart applications and promoting digital transformation. This initiative builds on stc’s commitment to continuously offer its enterprise customers with less restricted solutions that accelerate digital transformation with an aim to increase productivity and operational efficiency.”

Upon completion, the multi-phased transformation project will upgrade stc’s current systems to state-of-the-art IT architecture and processes that will allow delivery of seamless and personalized omnichannel customer experiences via leveraging intelligent insights. This will enable stc to become a full digital ICT player and system integrator, whilst also expanding its services & solutions beyond mobility.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Tecnotree CEO, Padma Ravichander, said, “We are delighted that stc has selected our award-winning Digital BSS Suite to support their digital transformation journey. As a world class digital leader, they have recognised that digitalization has become a core necessity to compete in today’s telecom industry. We look forward to using our TM Forum Gold-Badge certified products and years of global digital transformation experience to help stc emerge as the leader in the digitally connected ecosystem.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005533/en/

Contacts

Padma Ravichander, CEO

tel. +97 156 414 1420

www.tecnotree.com

#distro