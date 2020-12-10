Siemens Mobility to Provide Signaling and Train Control Systems for Ottawa’s Trillium Line South Extension

Article content continued

Siemens Mobility will provide the engineering, design, integration support, testing and commissioning of Siemens Automated Train Protection (ATP) system – a state-of-the-art proven technology that will be installed on the existing trains, tracks and stations servicing the current Trillium Line, as well as the new trains, 16 km of new track and eight stations to be built for the new extension. Further supporting this newly installed train control system will be Siemens’ latest signaling systems, switch machines and signals.

The Trillium Line is one of two rail lines operated by the City of Ottawa servicing the greater Ottawa area. TransitNEXT will construct a new four-kilometer rail link that provides rail access to the airport, providing an easier, more affordable transportation option for airport travelers. It is also expected to help reduce the heavy traffic along Ottawa’s Airport Parkway and its neighboring communities.

TransitNEXT is the prime contractor responsible for the design, build, finance, and maintenance of the Trillium Line South Extension project. The operator of the line will be OC Transpo.

Siemens Mobility has been providing solutions to the Canadian transportation industry for more than 40 years, including light rail vehicles in Edmonton and Calgary, trainsets that will be delivered to Via Rail starting in 2021, and the rail electrification of the light rail systems in Kitchener-Waterloo and Ottawa’s Confederation Line.

