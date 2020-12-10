Sick thug battered homeless man as he cowered in sleeping bag outside Tesco store

This is the horrifying moment a homeless man was battered by a sick thug as he cowered in his sleeping bag.

Abhorrent footage caught on a dashboard camera has gone viral after being shared online.

The clip sparked outrage as police launched an investigation into the incident, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Three men can be seen approaching the rough sleeper.







One has his face covered.

The main attacker stands on the pavement and jeers at the homeless man.

Sat in a sleeping bag outside a Tesco Store in Dale Street, Liverpool, the victim is helpless.

The lout momentarily looks away and then turns back and delivers a vicious kick straight to the face of the homeless man.

The gang-of-three then cycle away.

A woman, with a man, witnesses the assault and covers her face with her hands in horror.

Police this afternoon said they were aware of the video and were trying to contact the victim and catch those responsible.







On social media, one person said: “Someone I know has just witnessed this absolutely VILE behaviour on a homeless man outside Tesco on Dale Street.

“He needs to be caught and handed over to the police because this is not okay!

“If anyone recognises him or has any information about him PLEASE inform the police.

“This can be done anonymously.

“He can’t get away with this!!

“The man was left with a bleeding and most probably broken nose.

“Worst thing of all is that his hands are in his blanket so he was unable to defend himself.

“This is not the way to fight, he cannot get away with this, because if it wasn’t recorded he probably would have.

“Please share this video so this lad can be identified.”

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm we are currently investigating a video circulating on social media which appears to show a man being assaulted outside the Tesco Express store on Dale Street in Liverpool city centre.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish when the incident took place, identify the man to check he is safe and well and identify the people who are present in the video.”