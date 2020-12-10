‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Confirmed to Star in Disney Plus Series

RELATED STORIES

We have official news from the Marvel universe, and it’s big (and green): Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany has been confirmed to star in Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series.

The long-rumored news was announced on Thursday at the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day. In addition to Maslany’s casting, Disney revealed that Mark Ruffalo will reprise his big-screen role as Hulk on the series, and Tim Roth will return as the villain Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination, a role he played in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.

Maslany will star as Jennifer Walters, a savvy lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner (better known as the Incredible Hulk). When Bruce performs an emergency blood transfusion on Jennifer after she suffers a life-threatening injury, she obtains some of his powers — but Jennifer doesn’t experience quite the same rage issues as her cousin does, allowing her to keep her job despite her transformation.

Best known for her Emmy-winning work as a host of clones on the BBC America sci-fi thriller Orphan Black, Maslany was first reported to have landed the role of She-Hulk back in September, but she denied the reports as mere rumors. She recently played fiery preacher Sister Alice alongside Matthew Rhys in the freshman season of HBO’s Perry Mason reboot.

She-Hulk joins a wide array of Marvel TV series headed to Disney+, including Wandavision (set to debut Jan. 15 on the streamer), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (slated for March) and Loki, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his Thor role, premiering next May.

Marvel confirmed the news on Twitter, along with an official She-Hulk logo:

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/z4OlQJhrlr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Will you tune in to see Maslany go green? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.