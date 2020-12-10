‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson Stars in Marvel/Disney Plus Show

RELATED STORIES

Disney+ is expanding the Marvel universe with three new series, including one featuring Samuel L. Jackson reprising his big-screen MCU role, it was announced on Thursday during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020.

Secret Invasion stars Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. The project, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Meanwhile, Armor Wars, headlined by Don Cheadle as James Rhodes (aka War Machine), explores Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: What happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?

Finally, Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk) portrays genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Disney’s presentation included plenty of other Marvel/Disney+ TV news, including the first trailers for the upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (debuting in March 2021) and Loki (May 2021). The studio also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason, Orphan Black) will topline its She-Hulk drama, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his big-screen role as Hulk in the series, and Tim Roth returning as the villain Emil Blonsky (aka the Abomination), a role he played in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.