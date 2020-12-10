SEC Volleyball: Fall Season in Review

SEC Staff

The fall portion of the SEC volleyball season concluded as programs competed over the course of six weeks in October and November.

In the final American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Top 15 Poll for the fall, five SEC teams were ranked in the poll: No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Missouri, No. 13 South Carolina and No. 15 Arkansas. In addition, Georgia and Tennessee also received votes on two or more coaches’ ballots.

Kentucky sits atop the SEC volleyball standings after posting an 8-0 record this fall. Arkansas, Florida and Missouri are all tied at 6-2, followed by South Carolina at 5-3. Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A,amp;M each own a record of 4-4.

Several student-athletes from the SEC are among the top five in the NCAA volleyball statistics. Taylor Bannister of LSU is second in points per set (5.89) and fifth in kills per set (4.70). Madison Lilley of Kentucky is third in assists per set (12.19), while teammate Azhani Tealer is fifth in hitting percentage (.478). In blocks per set, Ellie Ruprich is ranked third (1.57) and Lauren Dooley is fourth (1.54). Kylie Deberg of Missouri is tied for fourth in points per set (5.50).

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with matches spanning between January and April 2021. The finals of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship is scheduled for April 22-24. The NCAA bracket will consist of 48 teams, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections.