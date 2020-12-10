Scott Morrison shares photos as state and territory leaders gather ahead of final National Cabinet meeting for the year

Mr Morrison shared photos of the group overnight, appearing smiling and friendly at the Prime Minister’s official residence, despite an intense year involving many clashes between them.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein appears to have not yet arrived in the capital.
Mr McGowan will connect remotely for the meeting today — where, according to Mr Morrison’s says, “vaccines, the economy, and mental health are all on the agenda”.
Political Editor Chris Uhlmann said tensions this year between state and federal leaders during the pandemic, especially on the subject of border restrictions, had had “both tragic and farcical results” and “have at times revealed us as a collection of colonies masquerading as a nation”.
“There have been significant disagreements in what’s now known as National Cabinet and it’s too early to declare victory (in the COVID-19 pandemic),” Uhlmann said.
“But so far, Australian governments have undergone their biggest stress-test since the Second World War.”
“We have done some really good work together this year and keen to carry this forward into 2021,” Mr Morrison wrote in his Thursday post.