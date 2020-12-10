Scots motorists told they need green card to drive in Europe from January 1

Scottish motorists could be forced to carry a green card to get behind the wheel in Europe, insurance companies have warned.

Drivers could be required to travel with the document as early as next year regardless of whether a Brexit trade deal is agreed or not – and could risk prosecution and having their vehicle seized if they don’t comply.

ABI, a trade body representing insurance firms, has written to the UK the Transport Secretary urging the government to put pressure on the European Commission to intervene.

Motorists from Northern Ireland who drive across the border to the republic of Ireland could even be forced to carry a green card and a GB sticker if the rules don’t change by January 1 2021.







(Image: PA)



A ‘green card’ is proof that you have motor insurance cover when driving abroad, but has not been needed by UK nationals in the EU before Brexit.

Motorists may even need multiple green cards for fleet insurance, or towing a trailer or caravan.

There is currently little information for motorists planning to drive abroad in 2021, but the Government advice says “you may need extra documents” from January 1.

Drivers travelling to the EU after December 31 will need to carry the card unless the UK government agrees that the UK will remain part of the free circulation zone.

Motorists making essential travel journeys to Europe have been told it can take up to 7 days for green card applications to be granted.

EU countries are part of the zone, meaning motorists there do not need to carry the documents – but that is set to change when Britain leaves the EU.

Carol Hall, ABI’s assistant director, said: “Insurers have put considerable resources into preparing for the need to issue green cards for travel from 1 January 2020 to minimise any disruption to motorists.

“While they are geared up to do so, it is without question that the best outcome for customers, road hauliers and insurers continues to be for the UK to be part of the green card free circulation zone.

“We appreciate the pragmatic approach the UK Government has taken on this matter, and we need them to press the EU Commission to agree that the UK and its motorists can stay in the green card free zone.”