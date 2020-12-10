Rosie O’Donnell Joins ‘American Gigolo’ Cast at Showtime

RELATED STORIES

SMILF alum Rosie O’Donnell is returning to Showtime with a series regular role in the cabler’s forthcoming reboot of American Gigolo.

Written and directed by Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander, the series is being described as a “present-day reimagining” of the 1980 film, with Walking Dead and Punisher star Jon Bernthal succeeding Richard Gere as high-end male escort Julian Kaye.

Bernthal’s Julian will be “introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with his one true love Michelle” played by Boardwalk Empire‘s Gretchen Mol.

O’Donnell will play Detective Sunday, who learns that an open-and-shut murder case she solved 14 years ago is once again open. She restarts the investigation and is quickly left with more questions than answers as she falls down a rabbit hole of corruption, lies and political machinery.