Rogue Squadron’ Hires Patty Jenkins as First Female Director for the Franchise

The ‘Wonder Woman’ director explains her personal reason why she’s thrilled about the project, which is going to ‘introduce a new generation of Star Wars pilots,’ in a Twitter video.

–

Patty Jenkins is set to lead a trip into a galaxy far, far away with her next project. The “Wonder Woman” director has been tapped to helm a new “Star Wars” movie, “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron“, becoming the first female director taking on the role for a film of the franchise.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited that our next Star Wars feature film will be directed by Patty Jenkins.” She went on revealing the premise of the new movie as saying, “Patty, director of the ‘Wonder Woman’ franchise, will bring her inspired vision to ‘Rogue Squadron’. This story will introduce a new generation of star fighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high speed thrill ride. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by ‘Star Wars’ fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Jenkins explained her personal reason why she’s thrilled to be working on the project. As a daughter of a late great fighter pilot, she loves speed. “Every day I would wake up and go outside and look up to see my father and his squadron taking off in the Air Force, roaring across the sky,” she shared.

“It was the most thrilling thing I’ve experienced in my entire life. So when he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter-pilot movie of all time,” she continued. Jenkins added that she couldn’t find the “right story ever” until now.

The video ends with a first look at the movie’s logo.





In “Star Wars” lore, Rogue Nation is the elite Rebel X-wing fighter attack force that Luke Skywalker joins in “A New Hope”. The team was named after the group that sacrifices themselves to obtain the Death Star plans in the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story“. The squadron has been featured in a video game series, comic book series and in “Star Wars” novels.

Other details of the project, including the cast and release date, are yet to be announced.