Rita Ora ‘Forgot’ She and Rob Kardashian Dated

Pop singer Rita Ora is claiming that she “forgot” that she and Rob Kardashian ever dated.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Rita was asked about their two month relationship back in 2012.

“Oh, I forgot about that,” she told the publication. “It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

The singer also explained why she enjoys dating other celebrities. “It’s easier to meet them, isn’t it, because of the world you move in?” she asked.

She was also asked whether she’d been in love — and her answer was not crystal clear. “I don’t want it to be like, ‘Rita doesn’t know if she’s ever been in love.’ I’ve had amazing moments with amazing people. But in anything you just want to be happy. I guess if love is happiness, then, yeah.”

Does her not remembering she dated Rob mean that he was unmemorable?