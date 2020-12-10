Richmond Tigers premiership winner Jacob Townsend joins Gold Coast Suns for season 2021

Former premiership Tiger Jacob Townsend is set to run out for his fourth AFL club after the Gold Coast Suns delivered the forward a lifeline.

The former Giant, Tiger and Bomber was delisted by Essendon last month but is now a Sun after Gold Coast nabbed him with pick five at the rookie draft.

After being drafted to Greater Western Sydney at the 2011 national draft, Townsend played 28 games with the Giants, 20 with Richmond and 12 with Essendon in season 2020.

The New South Welshman was a member of the Tigers’ 2017 premiership team that defeated Adelaide by 48 points in the grand final.

Jacob Townsend celebrates a Richmond victory. (Getty)

Townsend said he was eager to begin life as a Sun.

“I’m really looking forward to getting here and meeting all the boys, and hopefully I’m here for a long time,” Townsend said.

“There’s a couple of boys up here who I already know, which will make it a bit easier, so I’m looking forward to that.

“This list is a pretty young list so I’m looking forward to coming in and trying to show them a few things that I’ve learnt over the years both on and off field.”

