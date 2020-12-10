‘RHOA’s Peter Thomas’ Father Passes Away

Peter Thomas, former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has revealed that his father has passed away.

“This have to be the saddest day of my life, I don’t know where to begin, I don’t know what to do, I am completely dead inside, my daddy is no longer on this side. God please give me strength, my heart is broken,” he captioned a post of a selfie of himself looking sad.

He did not give any details as to how his father passed away.

The sad news comes less than a week after his ex-wife Cynthia Bailey sued him for an unpaid loan. Cynthia is suing him to the tune of $170,000 — money she says she poured into his failed business venture.

“When I saw the lawsuit I was baffled by it. Because my attorney immediately let them know and sent them the deed of when it was recorded by the city of Atlanta, [transferred] from her company to my name,” Peter told vlogger ATLien. “36 months from that, according to the settlement in the divorce, [I have] to give her that $170,000.”