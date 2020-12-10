Real-world use cases for Nexo, Elrond and Blockstack lure in investors By Cointelegraph

Real-world use cases for Nexo, Elrond and Blockstack lure in investors
The ideas of privacy and decentralization have always been the heart of the crypto community. Therefore, when Blockstack announced that it would transition from being a security token to a utility token by launching its new Stacks Blockchain 2.0 on Jan. 14, 2021, it was bound to cause a stir.
After receiving the green light from its compliance team, OKCoin plans to list Blockstack’s STX token and as the first U.S. exchange to do so, the exchange will airdrop $1 million worth of STX.
