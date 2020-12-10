Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot MULTIPLE Times In Miami: Near Death!!

has learned that popular Florida rapper Zoey Dollaz was shot last night, outside of a popular Miami strip club. The rapper has been rushed to the intensive care unit, and the next 24 hours will determine whether the rapper lives or dies.

According to local reports, Zoey was outside of the popular Miami strip club “Booby Trap”, when he was ambushed by gunman and taken down..

Right now Zoey’s family and friends claim that he is in stable condition – but he’s not out of the woods yet.

FUTURE’S 9TH BABYS MAMA – CUTE OR NAH??

Zoey, real name Elvis Millord, is a Hatian-American rapper based in Miam who is signed to Future’s Freebandz record label. Some of his most popular songs include “Blow A Check” and “Moonwalk.” “Blow A Check” would be remixed by Diddy and French Montana.