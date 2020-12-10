Rapper Wiz Khalifa Goes Viral After Kissing 7 Yr Old Son On Lips!!

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is going viral on social media today, after he posted a video where the rapper/dad kissed his 7 year old son on the lips.

In the video Wiz is seen hugging 7 year old son Sebastian. He then asks the boy, “What about my kiss” and Wiz plants an awkward peck on the boys lips.

Wiz shared the video to his fans on social media, and many on social media are upset with Wiz’ affection towards his only child.

Here’s the video:

Here are just a few responses from upset fans:

Wiz is just the latest celebrity father who has been accused of being “creepy” for showing affection towards their sons. Last year NFL legend Tom Brady was criticized after he posted a video showing him kissing his 11 year old son on the lips.

Look:

