Ranveer Singh heads to YRF studios to celebrate a decade in Bollywood

Today is a special day for Ranveer Singh, as ten years back on this very day Ranveer got a chance to shine on the big screen. His debut film Band Baaja Baaraat was released today a decade back and as the film’s release clocks ten years, so does Ranveer’s journey in Bollywood.



To celebrate the same, Ranveer visited Yash Raj Films’ office this evening as he was launched by them. Ranveer looked his fabulous self as he got off his swanky ride and waved to the paparazzi before heading into the office. Here’s a glimpse of him from the spot.