Ranveer Singh celebrates completing 10 years in the industry



Ranveer Singh is one of the coolest actors in the industry currently. Everything from his demeanour to his fashion sense makes him stand out and that’s what the audience loves. Ranveer has also proved that he is an actor par excellence in the decade that he has been a part of the industry. Ranveer is versatile and can play any part effortlessly from a ruler to a boy-next-door, to a rich brat, he has done it all.

To celebrate completing 10 years in Bollywood, the actor took to social media to post a picture as he visited a theatre and captioned it saying, “To commemorate my 10-year milestone in the movies….it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams. it was marvellous.” Awesome, isn’t it?