Quando Rondo’s Associate Gets SHOT UP In Chicago!! (Graphic Vid)

The beef between Quando Rondo and associates of deceased Chicago rapper King Von is heating up. learned that a car believed to belong to a music producer associated with Quando was shot up last night in Chicago.

According to local reports the car was ambushed and sprayed with automatic gunfire. More than 2 dozen bullets hit the car. Luckily all of the people inside the vehicle managed to escape.

It’s not clear who was inside the vehicle when the shooting popped off, and if there are any injuries from the attack.

HERE IS VIDEO SHOWING THE BULLET RIDDEN CAR

King Von was a legendary rapper and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. He was signed to Lil Durk’s record label, Only the Family and Empire Distribution. Last month Von was shot and killed by rival rapper Quando Rondo’s brother.

Since the shooting an all out war has popped off between those associated with Von and Quando Rondo.

