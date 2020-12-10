Profile of eBird, a database created in 2002 that is now a global go-to platform for anyone to log bird sightings; over 120M observations are entered per year (Jessie Williamson/Outside Online)

Profile of eBird, a database created in 2002 that is now a global go-to platform for anyone to log bird sightings; over 120M observations are entered per year  —  In July 1992, two Danish birders visiting Patagonia, Arizona reported the first-ever, mega-rare cinnamon hummingbird in the United States.

