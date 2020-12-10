Pictures: Sidharth Malhotra steps out for a dubbing session



Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his upcoming film alongside Kiara Advani titled Shershaah. The film has been shot for and is waiting to be released. The makers might release it digitally soon, however, it hasn’t been confirmed yet. Sidharth was snapped this evening as he got out of his home for a dubbing session.



Dressed sharply, the actor was happy to wave at the paparazzi who was waiting to catch a glimpse of him. Sidharth was clicked in his ride and made sure the shutterbugs got their share of great clicks before he zoomed off. Take a look at the pictures below…